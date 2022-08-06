Actor Anne Heche Was In "Critical Condition" After Crashing Her Car Into A House And Sparking A Fire

Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized Friday in "critical condition" after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles and setting off a massive fire.

Heche, who was alone in a blue Mini Cooper, was allegedly driving at high speed down a road when she struck a two-story home, causing the car and the residence to be engulfed in flames, authorities said.

It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to "access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The car was extracted from “30 feet inside the heavily damaged home," authorities said.

LAFD said they rescued "one female adult" from the car who was taken to the hospital in "critical condition" but was able to talk to paramedics while they treated her. Authorities declined to release the woman's name, but multiple outlets identified her as Heche, the star of movies like Six Days Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco.