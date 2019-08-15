 Skip To Content
Here’s What Earth Looked Like During Its Hottest Month Ever Recorded

July bought extreme heat waves to Europe and North America, unprecedented ice melt in Greenland, and massive wildfires in the Arctic.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 15, 2019, at 6:55 p.m. ET

It wasn't just you — July was hot. In fact, it was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Earth's temperature in July 2019 was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average, the warmest month since records began in 1880. Of the the 10 warmest Julys on record, nine have occurred since 2005.

Record-high temperatures were reported across the globe during the month as heat waves swept across parts of North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Ocean temperatures were also the warmest ever recorded in any July. Year-to-date, 2019 is now tied with 2017 as the second-warmest year ever recorded.

In the rapidly warming Arctic, sea ice melted to a record low for July to 19.8% below the 1981–2010 average. The rising temperatures are consistent with climate change, which scientists say is caused by humans burning fossil fuels and emissions of other potent greenhouse gases.

These pictures show how the record warming affected the globe this July.

Ilulissat, Greenland

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Melting ice forms a lake on free-floating ice in Ilulissat Icefjord, July 30.

Krasnoyarsk Territory, Russia

Tass / TASS

A view of a wildfire burning across 1 million hectares of woodland in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, July 30.

Montjean-sur-Loire, France

Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images

A fishbone lies on a dry part of the Loire River bed due to drought, July 25.

Pekanbaru, Indonesia

Wahyudi / AFP / Getty Images

Officials of a regional disaster management agency try to douse a peat land forest fire, July 31.

Mação, Portugal

Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

A villager shouts for help as a wildfire approaches a house, July 21.

Paris

Bertrand Guay / AFP / Getty Images

People cool off and sunbathe by the Trocadero Fountains next to the Eiffel Tower, July 25.

London

Georgina Stubbs / AP

The St. Pancras train station in London shows cancelled trains as morning commuters face disruption from the extreme heat, July 26.

Rome, Italy

Nurphoto / Getty Images

People cool down at the Fontana della Barcaccia, July 1.

Zuchwil, Switzerland

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

Train rails are painted white to lower the temperature, July 26.

Munich, Germany

Matthias Schrader / AP

People sunbathe in the hot summer weather at the Isar, River July 25.

Brussels, Belgium

Francisco Seco / AP

Two men cool off in a public fountain near the Atomium, July 24.

Washington, DC

The Washington Post / Getty Images

A person cracks an egg to cook on a hot sidewalk, July 19.

Phichit, Thailand

Sopa Images / Getty Images

A boy clears his fishing net in the River Yom during the drought season, July 19.

Warialda, Australia

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

An aerial view of farmland during severe drought, July 13.

Dimapur, India

Caisii Mao / AFP / Getty Images

A boy wades through a flooded area following monsoon rains, July 6.

Maradi, Niger

Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images

A nomadic Fulani man and his son walk with their cattle on the way to Nigeria during a prolonged drought, July 29.

Gaza Strip

Mahmud Hams / AFP / Getty Images

Palestinian children take a bath on the outskirts of the Khan Yunis refugee camp, July 17.

Muğla, Turkey

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Flames and smoke rise as firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a forest in Mugla's Dalaman district, July 11.

Mecklenburg, Germany

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Dead bumble bees lie on a footpath under a lime tree, July 18. The main reason for the death of the bumblebee is the lack of nectar in midsummer.


Cuenca, Spain

Europa Press News / Getty Images

Burned woodland smolders three days after of a forest fire destroyed over 2,000 hectares of land, Aug. 1.

Newfoundland, Canada

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

An iceberg floats off King's Point, July 3.

Anchorage, Alaska

Lance King / Getty Images

Smoke rises in the air from a wildfire near the Cook Inlet area, July 4.

Empingham, England

Joe Giddens - Pa Images / Getty Images

A footprint can be seen on a road where the tarmac has started to melt, July 25.


