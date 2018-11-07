Of those, a half dozen appear to have won their contests and are headed to Congress, including Elaine Luria of Virginia’s 2nd District and Lauren Underwood of Illinois’ 14th District, who both defeated incumbent Republicans.

More than a dozen scientists, engineers, and doctors won primary races to run in the midterms for Congress in 2018. All but one were Democratic party candidates. Many of them were endorsed by the 314 Coalition , an advocacy group for scientists and other technical experts involved in politics, promoted with the #electscientists hashtag on Twitter.

The election results are in , mostly, and the high hopes for science-backed candidates marching on Washington DC have worked out for at least six candidates.

Congratulations to RN @LUnderwood630 on a BIG victory in #IL14. Lauren’s background as a medical practitioner, policy adviser, and as a patient with a pre-existing condition will give her the tools to get to work on day one of taking office. #electscientists https://t.co/EbrthoKSDy

Of the already projected winners backed by the 314 Coalition, five are engineers, and one is a dentist, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey's 2nd District. The engineers include biochemist Sean Casten of Illinois’ 6th District, ocean engineer turned lawyer Joe Cunningham of South Carolina’s 1st District and science teacher Chrissy Houlahan, an engineer, of Pennsylvania’s 6th District.

Two PhD scientists backed by the coalition, Mel Hall of Indiana and Randy Wadkins of Mississippi, lost their races. Only one current Congressman Democrat Bill Foster of Illinois, a physicist, has a science PhD. There are no scientist Senators.

Although the March for Science has received a lot of attention in its two years of existence — and Trump Administration moves to kill off climate change policies from the Obama Administration have made waves — science was not a major issue in the Midterm Election. A vote to tax carbon emissions failed in Washington and one to increase the use of renewable energy didn't pass in Arizona.

Still, science mattered in some races. Florida’s governor race, in particular, saw the issue of red tide, a toxin-releasing algae spurred by agricultural runoff that's been killing marine life in the Atlantic Ocean, bubble up as a major issue. Republican Ron DeSantis won that race.

“It’s interesting how many issues came up that involved some kind of science,” Katie Rodihan, communications director for Democrat Kim Schrier, told BuzzFeed News. Schrier ran in Washington state’s 8th Congressional District against Republican businessman and politician Dino Rossi. That race was still too tight to call Wednesday morning.

Debate over minimum wage, tariffs, and climate change figured into Schrier’s campaign, in a region worried about both forest fires and sales of airplane engines to China. Health care was a big issue. Schrier, a physician, used her own Type 1 diabetes to decry Republican opposition to Obamacare.

Schrier was ahead in her race to Washington state businessman Dino Rossi by 53% to 47%, at the time of publication.