Twitter designer Dan Saffer racked up tens of thousands of engagements for a tweet about a hoax story from ThereIsNews.com, a site run by a group based in Spain that call themselves the Comedy Factory. The site's "Legal Warning" describes it as "a humor site whose purpose is entertainment. The content of TIN is fiction and does not correspond to reality."

The same group also operates two popular hoax/satire sites in Spanish, HayNoticia.es and LaVozDelbecario.es. All of the stories on these sites are fake, too.



Twitter is currently working on projects to make its platform more "healthy" for users, and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, has spoken about the need to combat misinformation and conspiracy theories on the service. (He also said it was up to journalists to counter misinformation on the platform, so here we are!)

