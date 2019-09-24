 Skip To Content
Nancy Pelosi Announced An Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump, And Twitter Was Ready

"Alexa, play a moment like this"

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 24, 2019, at 6:31 p.m. ET

Posted on September 24, 2019, at 6:24 p.m. ET

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, a historic moment prompted by reports that the US president had pressured Ukraine's president to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden’s family.

Pelosi's announcement came nearly two and a half years after the first Democrat in Congress called for impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Needless to say, Twitter was ready.

Everyone showing up to Impeachment Twitter
Andrien Gbinigie @EscoBlades

Everyone showing up to Impeachment Twitter

Me arriving at the #ImpeachTrump party
The Gay Burn Book @SouthernHomo

Me arriving at the #ImpeachTrump party

I was taking a break from the internet, but upon hearing that Nancy Pelosi is finally pursuing impeachment ... #ImpeachTrump
Frederick Joseph @FredTJoseph

I was taking a break from the internet, but upon hearing that Nancy Pelosi is finally pursuing impeachment ... #ImpeachTrump

Some people joked about Pelosi taking her sweet time.

In honor of Nancy Pelosi, I am about to get going on some work stuff that I really should have done months ago.
Ken Jennings @KenJennings

In honor of Nancy Pelosi, I am about to get going on some work stuff that I really should have done months ago.

Nancy Pelosi arriving at the decision to impeach
R. Eric Thomas @oureric

Nancy Pelosi arriving at the decision to impeach

Others were just savoring the moment.

Travis Helwig @travishelwig

Alexa, play a moment like this
Breniecia @LuxePosh

Alexa, play a moment like this

We’re going to #ImpeachTrump!
Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry

We’re going to #ImpeachTrump!

The news came at a time when there was just a lot to keep track of.

RIP your attention span
Elamin Abdelmahmoud @elamin88

RIP your attention span

Earlier in the day, the UK's Supreme Court took the unprecedented step of ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

BREAKING: Both sides of the Atlantic
Yasmeen Serhan @YasmeenSerhan

BREAKING: Both sides of the Atlantic

So...now what?

$5 to the first bar that starts serving Impeachmint Juleps
Amy McCarthy @aemccarthy

$5 to the first bar that starts serving Impeachmint Juleps

what hat does one wear for impeachment season? is there a milliner in the house????????
rachel syme @rachsyme

what hat does one wear for impeachment season? is there a milliner in the house????????

From all of us at BuzzFeed News, welcome to Impeachment Fever Fall!

i love doing the news
Brandon Wall @Walldo

i love doing the news

