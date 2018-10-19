Trump Thinks It's Totally Cool That A Congressman Assaulted A Journalist For Asking A Question

"Any guy that can do a bodyslam, he's my kind...he's my guy."

President Trump on Thursday praised a Republican lawmaker who physically attacked a reporter at a campaign event last year and ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. Trump was speaking at a rally for Republican candidates in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday when he brought up Rep. Greg Gianforte, who won his seat in a hotly-contested race in 2017. A day before the special election, Gianforte attacked Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, knocking him to the ground and breaking his glasses. Other reporters at the scene said and an audio recording revealed that Jacobs had been trying to ask a question about health care when Gianforte attacked him without other provocation and began yelling at him.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses

Gianforte pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault, and a judge sentenced him to six months in jail, deferred. He was also fined $385. "Greg is smart. And by the way, never wrestle him. Never. Any guy that can do a bodyslam, he's my kind," Trump trailed off as he mimicked throwing a person to the ground. "He's my guy." The president added that he was initially concerned when he heard about the incident; he'd endorsed Gianforte early on in the campaign and said he feared his chosen candidate would lose. "Oh this is terrible he’s going to lose the election," Trump said he recalled thinking at the time. "Then I said wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well. I think it might help him, and it did." Gianforte won with 50.2% of the vote, and it's unclear what effect the assault had on his results. Many voters had already cast their ballots ahead of election day under the state's early voting policies, though some analysts pointed out Gianforte won a more narrow victory than other Republicans have earned. From Trump, he received only admiration. "He's a great guy, a tough cookie," Trump said.

