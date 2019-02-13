The Tallahassee Yoga Shooter Was Motivated By Hatred Toward Women, Police Say

The man who killed two women at a Tallahassee, Florida, yoga studio last year had a lifelong history of sexual misconduct, and his attack was motivated by his hatred of women, police said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo on Tuesday provided the results of the investigation into 40-year-old Scott Beierle, who killed himself on Nov. 2 after opening fire at Hot Yoga Tallahassee. DeLeo said the shooting wasn't meant to target any particular person, but rather it was caused by Beierle's "lifetime of misogynistic attitudes."

"He expressed hatred toward women in general," DeLeo said.

BuzzFeed News previously revealed Beierle's far-right, misogynistic, and racist opinions, which the gunman detailed in a series of YouTube videos and songs uploaded to SoundCloud. On Tuesday, DeLeo confirmed the police investigation reviewed Beierle's journals and electronics, finding content that was hateful, threatening, and derogatory toward women.

And Beierle's violent misogyny extended into the rest of his life as well, where he had multiple run-ins with authorities over his misconduct, DeLeo said. The police chief acknowledged similar attacks around the country, and he called for preventative measures.

In Beierle's case, investigators found he had a history of sexual misconduct going back to grade school, the chief said. While enlisted in the US Army, Beierle had inappropriate contact with female soldiers and was ultimately discharged for unacceptable conduct, DeLeo said.

In 2012 and 2014, he was arrested in incidents that had a "sexual nexus," DeLeo added. He was fired from two substitute teaching jobs, for looking at porn at school in 2016 and for inappropriately touching a female student in 2018.

In August 2018, Beierle sent a website where he had posted his music to a childhood friend. The content concerned the friend's wife, who called the FBI.