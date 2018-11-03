A Gunman Killed 1 Person And Critically Injured 4 Others At A Florida Yoga Studio
Police said the unidentified shooter later died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A gunman killed one person and injured at least four others Friday when he opened fire at a Tallahassee, Florida, yoga studio before killing himself, officials said.
Tallahassee police chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday that authorities first received a call around 5:30 p.m. reporting the shooting at the Hot Yoga Tallahassee studio in the Betton Hills Complex.
When officers arrived they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and transported 5 people to hospitals, where one person died. Four people are in critical condition, DeLeo said, and officials are working to identify them and notify their families.
Police said they have not yet identified the shooter, who died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"This is an act of a single person," DeLeo said. "There is no immediate threat to our community."
City spokesman Jamie Van Pelt told the Associated Press the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute.
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor of Florida, tweeted that he is returning to the capital city after campaigning in Miami alongside former president Barack Obama.
"No act of gun violence is acceptable," Gillum tweeted.
Rick Scott, the governor of Florida, said he has been briefed on the situation.
