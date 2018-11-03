A Gunman Killed 1 Person And Critically Injured 4 Others At A Florida Yoga Studio

A gunman killed one person and injured at least four others Friday when he opened fire at a Tallahassee, Florida, yoga studio before killing himself, officials said.



Tallahassee police chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday that authorities first received a call around 5:30 p.m. reporting the shooting at the Hot Yoga Tallahassee studio in the Betton Hills Complex.

When officers arrived they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and transported 5 people to hospitals, where one person died. Four people are in critical condition, DeLeo said, and officials are working to identify them and notify their families.

Police said they have not yet identified the shooter, who died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.