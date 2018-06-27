Restaurant Workers of America has fought hard against raising salaries for tipped workers and has gotten advice from a powerful DC strategist.

A man stands near a "Vote No on Initiative #77" sign in Washington, DC. Voters approved the measure to raise the minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers.

A group formed to defend the practice of paying servers and bartenders through tips is denying charges that it is a restaurant industry front group.

But a leader of Restaurant Workers of America acknowledged that his group is primarily financed by individual restaurant owners, with some workers also chipping in, and it has taken modest sums from the Washington, DC, restaurant lobby. And he said he has occasionally received strategic advice from an executive with the legendary Washington public relations firm Berman and Company, which has long directed campaigns on behalf of the restaurant, tobacco, and other big industries and against consumer and labor groups.

BuzzFeed News profiled RWA earlier this month as a group of servers and bartenders who oppose an increase to the tipped minimum wage, who said they’re fine relying on tips. BuzzFeed News did not note (as we should have) that the group receives funding from restaurant owners, or report its interaction with a member of the PR firm, whose founder, Rick Berman, was profiled by 60 Minutes in 2007 as “Dr. Evil.”

After a Columbia Journalism Review article described the group as “Astroturf,” or not an authentic grassroots organization, its vice president and most visible spokesperson, Joshua Chaisson, confirmed that he has communicated with the head of Berman and Company’s labor practice, Michael Saltsman, who has long been a top strategist for restaurant industry campaigns against the minimum wage.

“Mike's certainly been generous with his time,” Chaisson said. “We don't agree on everything — he opposes a $15 minimum wage, I don't — but he's the best strategist out there on these labor issues and I'd be foolish not to talk with him.”

Chaisson said he’d been discussing the tip issue with Saltsman since last year, and said he didn’t recall who sent the first email.

When BuzzFeed News called Berman and Company and asked for Restaurant Workers of America, a receptionist said that Saltsman would return the call. He did not, and he did not respond to follow-up calls or emails.