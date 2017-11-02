A Twitter Employee Shut Down Trump's Account On Their Last Day Of Work

The president's personal account was abruptly taken offline for 11 minutes Thursday. Twitter says a customer support employee deactivated the account.

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the… https://t.co/32kLFYbbuq

The account, which Trump has used since 2009 and has since become arguably the most important social media account in the world, was restored after 11 minutes.

The White House did not respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on… https://t.co/19oVsYAN2t

But a few hours later an investigation revealed that a customer service employee actually took down the account "on the employee's last day."

The suspension of Trump's account suggests Twitter employees have access to the company's most prominent accounts.

A former senior employee told BuzzFeed News that "a lot" of employees have the ability to suspend a user's account and that fewer, in the hundreds, can deactivate one. The former employee described the system like a dashboard, meaning employees might not need engineering skills to suspend or deactivate an account.

"It's one click if you have the rights to access the tool," the person said.

The source noted that Twitter was aware that its suspension permissions could be abused but did not change its protocol.

"There was discussion that for verified accounts or high profile ones, there'd be special protections (i.e. "2 keys") but it was never implemented," the person said.

A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News it did not have further comment on the rogue employee's actions