Police Are Responding To An Active Shooting At A Manufacturing Plant In Illinois

A gunman opened fire Friday at a a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois.

Police, firefighters, and ambulances responded in force Friday afternoon to the Henry Pratt plant. By 3 p.m. local time, the city of Aurora said the gunman had been apprehended, and the area remained on lockdown.

Around of 2:30 p.m., SWAT officers had been seen entering the building.

John Probst, a man who works at the plant, told the Chicago ABC affiliate he was inside the building when shooting erupted and that he recognized the gunman as a coworker. Probst fled and was not injured, but he said he saw one person bleeding.

The gunman was carrying a handgun with a laser sight, Probst told ABC.

Local schools went into lockdown as a precaution, and the Chicago division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Pratt manufactures valves for water systems and is located about 40 miles west of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.