A Group Of Iraqi Christians Rounded Up In Michigan Won't Be Deported For Now

A judge temporarily halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqis who had been living in the Detroit area after lawyers argued being sent back to their home country would be a death sentence.

Judge Mark Goldsmith did not decide whether or not the threat of religious persecution was reason to allow the Iraqi nationals to stay in the US. Instead, he on Thursday put a pause on their removal proceedings as he considers whether the court has authority over their cases.

"The Judge’s action blocking our clients’ removal was legally correct and may very well have saved numerous lives," said Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing seven individuals as well as others like them.

The judge has 14 days to determine whether the case may move forward in federal court. If not, the deportations will proceed.

The ACLU has argued that the Iraqis — who include Christian and Muslims, some of whom have lived in the US for decades — should not be deported because of the persecution, torture, or death they could face in Iraq.

“They should have a chance to show that their lives are in jeopardy if forced to return,” Gelernt said.

