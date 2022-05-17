The Mass Shooting In Buffalo Targeted Black Shoppers, But It Was Also A Huge Hit To A Vital Community Resource

BUFFALO, New York — When Lenny Lane’s daughter called him on Saturday afternoon to tell him that someone was shooting up the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue, he was sure one of the victims would turn out to be someone he knew.

“I panicked,” he told BuzzFeed News. The East Side neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, is a close-knit community; as the founder of Buffalo Fathers, a local community group, he knew a lot of employees and people who shopped there. Lane later found out his friend Hayward Patterson was killed while helping an older woman load groceries into her car.

The fear that struck Lane when he heard about the shooting underscores how central Tops is to the community. The lone supermarket in the area, Tops is the only place where residents can get fresh produce and healthy groceries while picking up their prescriptions at the pharmacy without having to drive for miles. Nearby, there is a Family Dollar, a medical center, two banks, a library, a café, and a corner store.

“This is a central hub,” said Rashone Scott-Williams, who runs Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services. “All of us know this store. We know the security guards, we know the cashiers, we know them. They are our family, they are our friends.”

On Saturday, around the time of the shooting, Mobile OPS had just finished a training session, and Scott-Williams and other volunteers happened to be at a different grocery store.

“I’m very thankful we did not come to this one,” she said.