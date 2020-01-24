Trump Was Allegedly Caught On A Recording Demanding His Cronies "Take Her Out," Referring To A Top Ambassador

President Donald Trump was allegedly caught on tape talking about then–US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, telling his cronies to "take her out" and "get rid" of her.



Trump made the statements during a dinner that included Rudy Giuliani's former business partners, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who have since been indicted.

The partial video and audio recording, first reported by ABC News, appeared to show Parnas telling Trump that Yovanovitch was badmouthing the president at Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2018. Trump then tells his associates to "take her out."

The reported conversation contradicts Trump's repeated claims that he does not know Parnas and backs up Parnas's assertion that Trump demanded Yovanovitch be fired several times, including at a dinner.

Parnas and Giuliani have both said publicly that they needed to get Yovanovich out of the way in Ukraine because they viewed her as an obstacle to their campaign to get the country to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his family. Parnas told MSNBC earlier this month that that was “the only motivation” in removing Yovanovitch and that "President Trump knew exactly what was going on." Text messages given to House investigators by Parnas this month also back up that motivation.



The tape, according to ABC News, shows Parnas calling Yovanovitch "the biggest problem" and suggesting that they "get rid of the ambassador."



"She's basically walking around telling everybody, 'Wait, he's gonna get impeached, just wait,'" Parnas said.

"Get rid of her!" Trump says in the tape. "Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it."



Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have a copy of the tape, ABC News reported, but a spokesperson declined to say to BuzzFeed News whether the recording exists and if it is part of discovery in an ongoing criminal case.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who has served under both Republican and Democratic administrations until she was removed from her post on May 20, 2019, has denied being disloyal to Trump. Current and former State Department employees also told BuzzFeed News that they'd "never heard her say anything pejorative or derogatory about the president."

In her testimony before Congress in October, Yovanovitch testified that she was pushed out after the State Department caved under pressure from Trump, following months of attacks from Giuliani and his associates.