The Toronto Van Attack Suspect Told Police He Was Inspired By Incel Ideology

In this courtroom sketch, attorneys are present in court as Alek Minassian appears by video in Toronto in May 2018.

The man who confessed to driving a van into a crowd of pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk in April 2018 told police he wanted to spark an “uprising” after being inspired by incel ideology online and real-life violence perpetrated by men who harbor a deep-seated hatred for women.

The video and transcript of Alek Minassian’s nearly four-hour interview was made public Friday after Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy lifted a ban on its publication.



Eight women and two men were killed in the van attack, and more than a dozen others were seriously injured.

While being interrogated by Detective Rob Thomas hours after the attack, Minassian revealed that he frequently posted on incel — or involuntarily celibate — forums online, where men who believe they’re entitled to sex and affection from women express their misogynistic views, complain about sexual rejection and having to compete with so-called alpha males, and threaten violence against women.