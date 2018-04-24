The Toronto Van Attack Suspect Praised An Anti-Women Community On Facebook

Multiple projects at Seneca's CDOT, dated from 2013 to 2018, listed Minassian as a team member. Those projects included a Google Play app called Toronto Green Parking Advisor, which was launched in 2014 and is described as a way "to search for parking locations in Toronto near a given address."

Minassian also appears to have worked on an open-source software project at the school titled "Mobile Medical Device Integration," which is described as "a personal health record system which was created to give patients the freedom to see their medical records."

A former classmate, Joseph Pham, told BuzzFeed News he did a programming course at Seneca College with Minassian.

"He was slightly awkward," said Pham, noting that Minassian usually "kept to himself but participated in class lectures."

"There was no sign of aggression or hatred towards anybody. In fact, he was quite intelligent. He always had good questions to ask our professor and seemed to do well on his assignments," said Pham, a third-year student.

A classmate of Minassian's at Seneca College, who asked to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News that the suspect "was just a weird and awkward person. But extremely smart."

Still, the classmate said he "couldn't imagine him doing something like this."

"He was extremely bright, and I presumed had a bright future ahead of him due to his immense amount of experience," the student said. "He was easily one of the best students in the class I had him in."

The classmate said that Minassian had sent him a message on April 19, after completing the last course needed to graduate.

"Finally finished college. Fuck you all and good riddance," Minassian wrote, according to the classmate.

The student said that the program he and Minassian were enrolled in usually takes between three and four years to complete, but said he believed that the suspect had been at the school since 2011 because he had switched programs and was working full-time as a software developer.