He was radicalized on the internet. He shot a group of strangers. But Scott Beierle, who killed two women and injured four others in a Florida yoga studio on Friday is in all likelihood not a terrorist in the eyes of the federal government.

Federal laws do not provide authorities with a way to prosecute men who become violent as part of their vendetta against women as domestic terrorists, experts say. And because they’re unlikely to fall into this category, there's no national system in place to track the rise of attacks by "incels" who are steeped in violent ideology.

"We have perfect records of international terrorism prosecution — we have really miserable records for domestic terrorism," Mary McCord, a professor at Georgetown Law School and former head of the US Department of Justice's national security division, told BuzzFeed News.

Beierle is the latest of several men to have connected with "incel" or "involuntary celibate" communities online before going on violent rampages. Before Friday’s shooting, Beierle raged against women online for year, calling them "sluts" and "whores" in videos, and recorded songs in which he talked about ripping off a woman's head, and chaining a woman up in his basement to rape her.



Earlier this year, another self-described "incel" killed ten people in Toronto. Both shooters emulated Elliot Rodger, who became something of an “incel” hero after he killed six people and injured 14 in a shooting in Isla Vista, California, in 2014. Almost a decade ago, in 2009, a man wrote about his hatred of women online before shooting and killing three women at a gym in suburban Pittsburgh.

Federal statutes which apply to domestic terrorism exclude such cases because they are limited to people who either use a "weapon of mass destruction" — which does not include guns — or "materially support terrorists" with supplies.

Men like Beierle could be prosecuted under hate crimes laws, but because cases of gender-based violence are enforced by state and local authorities, the feds rarely get involved, Sandra Park, senior attorney with the ACLU's Women’s Rights Project, told BuzzFeed News.

"Usually there has to be some sort of crossing of state lines or using a weapon from another state or something like that, for federal authorities to be interested," she said.



McCord, of Georgetown Law, advocates for a federal domestic terrorism law that could treat men like Beierle as a wider threat to national security. She said a specific domestic terrorism law would also allow for records to be kept—one way to track the proliferation of extremist ideology that results in violent attacks.

"Normally murder is thought of as a local offense,” McCord said, “But when you’re doing it with this intent to send a message far and wide, that transcends Tallahassee itself, right, and it sends a broader message — that I think warrants being a federal offense."