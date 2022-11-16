The University Of Virginia Student Accused Of Killing Three Football Players Has Been Formally Charged With Murder

The University of Virginia student accused of killing three football players and injuring two more on Sunday appeared to target his victims and shot one of them while he was sleeping, prosecutors alleged.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., appeared in court via a video conference from jail on Wednesday, where he was formally charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious bodily injury, court records show.

The 22-year-old suspect was "not randomly shooting" and appeared to aim for "certain people" on the bus, James Hingeley, the Albemarle County commonwealth attorney’s office prosecutor, said in court, citing a witness.

The bus was carrying students returning from a class field trip to Washington, DC, when the suspect allegedly opened fire.