Two Accounts Claimed To Be From A Woman Who Lived With R. Kelly For Years
The accounts, on Patreon and Instagram, said they were from Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who was living with R. Kelly. Savage and the platforms have since said the accounts were hacked or a hoax.
Editor’s note: Nearly two weeks after this article was published, Savage claimed that she wasn’t behind the social media accounts describing her as a victim of R. Kelly. Patreon called it a case of “potential impersonation,” and Instagram said her account has been hacked — read a full rundown here. This article has been updated to reflect those developments.
Two online accounts claiming to be Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who was living with R. Kelly, made claims about their relationship on Saturday, saying she was a "victim" — but Savage has said it was a hoax and the platforms are suggesting it wasn't really her.
Savage, 24, has previously been silent on social media for about two years.
An Instagram account said that she would be posting "daily chapters" of experiences with Kelly on Patreon, a paid membership platform. The Instagram account said she will reveal details "that was sweared [sic] not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others."
The Patreon account post author said Kelly met Savage at his concert in 2015 when she was 19. The account said Savage believed he was going to help her become a model and singer, she said, and he repeatedly told her, "Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah." (Kelly was illegally married to Aaliyah when she was 15 years old.)
The account also said that there was "something about Robert & Aaliyah that I am going to reveal which everyone needs to know. As one of his victims, yes victim, I’ve seen more and heard more!"
But weeks later, Savage told TMZ she was hacked. Patreon said they couldn't get in touch with the account holder, and Instagram said Savage's account was hacked.
CORRECTION
Joycelyn Savage is 24 and said she met R. Kelly at 19. Her current age and the age she met R. Kelly were misstated in an earlier version of this post.
