Two Accounts Claimed To Be From A Woman Who Lived With R. Kelly For Years

Editor’s note: Nearly two weeks after this article was published, Savage claimed that she wasn’t behind the social media accounts describing her as a victim of R. Kelly. Patreon called it a case of “potential impersonation,” and Instagram said her account has been hacked — read a full rundown here. This article has been updated to reflect those developments.



Two online accounts claiming to be Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who was living with R. Kelly, made claims about their relationship on Saturday, saying she was a "victim" — but Savage has said it was a hoax and the platforms are suggesting it wasn't really her.

Savage, 24, has previously been silent on social media for about two years.

An Instagram account said that she would be posting "daily chapters" of experiences with Kelly on Patreon, a paid membership platform. The Instagram account said she will reveal details "that was sweared [sic] not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others."