A Judge Ordered Michael Cohen's Release From Prison Again And Said The Government Retaliated Over His Trump Book

A federal judge has ordered Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, to be rereleased from prison, saying the government had locked him up again because of his forthcoming book about the president.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled during a hearing Thursday that the federal government retaliated against Cohen and violated his First Amendment right by taking him back into custody on July 9 after he refused to stop the publication and promotion of his tell-all book.

“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory,” Hellerstein said. “And it’s retaliation because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and to discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others.”

Cohen will be released from solitary confinement at a prison in Otisville, New York, into home confinement.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, attorney Danya Perry, who argued on behalf of Cohen at Thursday's hearing, called the ruling a "victory for the First Amendment."

“The First Amendment does not allow the government to block Mr. Cohen from publishing a book critical of the president as a condition of his release to home confinement," Perry said.