Michael Cohen Was Taken Back Into Custody After Violating The Terms Of His Early Release

President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was taken back into custody after allegedly violating the terms of his early release from prison for lying to Congress, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Cohen was released from prison on May 21 and limited to home confinement as part of the Department of Justice's effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons.

Cohen, a longtime attorney for Trump and often referred to as his fixer, turned on the president and cooperated with federal investigators. As part of his cooperation, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud, and lying to the Senate Intelligence Committee about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen's charges regarding campaign finance fraud involved his role in paying Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels money in 2016 to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump. Prosecutors alleged the money was paid to influence the election. The White House has denied the president had affairs with the women.

Cohen was ultimately sentenced to three years in prison.

On Thursday, officials with the Bureau of Prisons said Cohen "refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility."

Cohen's rearrest comes a week after the New York Post photographed him dining at a Manhattan restaurant.

When he brought back into court on Thursday, CNBC reported that Cohen refused to accept a judge's order that would have prevented him from speaking to reporters, accept any book deals, or post on social media.



According to Axios, Cohen had also refused to wear an ankle monitor.



Cohen's attorney, Jeffrey Levine, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

This is a developing story.