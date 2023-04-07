The Two Tennessee Democrats Expelled From Their Positions As State Lawmakers For Protesting Gun Violence Gave Fiery Speeches In Front Of Protests

Two Democrats who were expelled by Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives for protesting gun violence struck a tone of defiance after their expulsion and vowed to return to keep fighting.

"We see gun violence every single day," former state representative Justin Pearson told reporters after the vote, above the din of angry chants from supporters who showed up to oppose their expulsion. "We have too many loved ones that we're putting in the ground, and these folks up here treat things like it's business as usual.

"It is not business as usual. Our lives are at stake, and we're gonna fight for our lives just like they're fighting for the NRA," he said.

Pearson of Memphis and Justin Jones of Nashville, both young Black men in their first terms, were voted out of their elected offices on Thursday for protesting gun violence in the state Capitol after a deadly mass shooting in Nashville. Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, who also supported the protest, survived by a single vote.

The Tennessee state House has a GOP supermajority, after Republican-favored redistricting handed Republicans an advantage in the last election.