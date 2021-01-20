Joe Biden Is Officially The 46th President Of The United States

Decked in a face mask with his hand placed on a 127-year-old family Bible that has followed his career, Joe Biden was officially sworn as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.



"This is democracy's day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve," he said in his first speech as president. "Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph — not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy."

Biden acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead and talked about a central promise of his presidential campaign: to unite the country.

"I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart," he said.

"My fellow Americans, in the work ahead of us, we're going to need each other. We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter," he said. "We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation. One nation."

