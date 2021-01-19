Inside The Fortress That Washington Has Become Ahead Of Biden’s Inauguration

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images Members of the US National Guard walk past the US Capitol on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Welcome to Fortress Washington. Ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, Washington is a maze of Tetris-like concrete barriers, razor wire-topped metal fences, and heavily guarded security checkpoints. Phalanxes of police and US Army National Guardsmen clad in balaclavas and camouflage and carrying assault rifles roam the streets. The city is divided into a “green zone” — where passage is restricted to residents or businesses — and a “red zone,” for authorized vehicles and personnel only. With bridges surrounding it closed, DC is essentially an island. It is a city braced for war, against domestic combatants that, so far, have not materialized. Two weeks ago, incited by President Donald Trump, thousands of people stormed Capitol Hill and spilled blood in the halls of Congress in an effort to prevent lawmakers from certifying the election. But Tuesday, on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president, many Trump supporters appear to be steering clear of Washington amid a heightened security presence and a law enforcement dragnet in pursuit of those who participated in the mob attack on the U.S. government.

So many FBI signs for crimes, so little time Twitter: @bri_sacks

On encrypted messenger apps, where many of Trump’s most extreme supporters have migrated after being de-platformed by mainstream social media companies, apparent plans for follow-up protests including armed rallies in Washington and state capitals across the country, were called off in recent days. Organizers claimed without evidence that some were actually “false flag” operations organized by law enforcement or “traps” laid to round up so-called “patriots.”

As of early Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police and Secret Service reported no major incidents. Hugh Carew, a police spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News no arrests were made on Monday or Tuesday. Just three arrests for minor infractions near checkpoints were made over the weekend, Carew said. Still, the question on everyone’s mind Tuesday was: Would the peace hold? And for how long? “There’s a lot of trepidation,” said Nicole Christensen, standing in a Starbucks at the bottom of her office building Tuesday morning. The law firm assistant told BuzzFeed News she was picking up coffee for herself and the few colleagues who came into work. While waiting for her drinks, she struck up a conversation with two senior Army officers thanking them for being here. “Hopefully we don’t need to be here too long,” one of the officers responded. Christensen, who lives outside the city in a nearby Maryland suburb, said residents who saw how “everything went to hell” after the recent spasm of violence are desperate for some semblance of normalcy to return soon. For days, Washington has been effectively shut down. Hulking dump trucks and military vehicles stand in as roadblocks. Most businesses are closed and boarded up. Street lights and crosswalk signals change for no one. Plastic shopping bags blow like tumbleweeds through empty intersections. Church bells typically drowned out by traffic noise are heard for blocks — when the sirens of police cars rushing to the next report of a suspicious package aren’t blaring. “It’s a ghost town,” Christensen said.

Greg Kahn / Layers of fencing outside the U.S. Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony on Jan. 20, 2021.