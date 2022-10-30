Most Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush Victims Were People In Their 20s, South Korean Officials Said

South Korea is in a period of national mourning as the country reels from a horrific crowd crush in Seoul on Saturday night, in which 154 people were killed and 149 others injured.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that 99 women and 55 men were killed. More than 100 people who died were in their 20s, and several dozen were in their 30s. A few teenagers have also been identified among the dead, the ministry said.

"Most of the casualties are young people who are like our daughters and sons, which makes it feel all the more tragic," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.