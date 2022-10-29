At Least 146 People Were Killed After A Stampede At A Halloween Celebration In South Korea

At least 146 people were killed and more than 100 others injured after a large crowd was crushed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in downtown Seoul Saturday night.

Videos posted on social media showed people performing chest compressions on others who were lying on the ground as ambulance lights lit up the street. The Associated Press reported that people were crushed to death after the crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley outside Hamilton Hotel in the capital city's popular Itaewon district.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said early Sunday that the death toll could still rise and that an unknown number of those injured were in critical condition, according to the AP. Seventy-four of the dead were sent to hospitals while the bodies of 46 others who were killed were being transported to a nearby gym to be identified, Seong-beom said.