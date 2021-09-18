Police Say The Fiancé Of Missing "Van Life" Influencer Gabby Petito Has Disappeared Too

Police said they no longer know the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, whose 22-year-old "van life" influencer fiancée Gabrielle Petito has been missing since he returned from a cross-country road trip without her weeks ago, and officials are actively searching for him.

Law enforcement officers, including the FBI, said Saturday that they are conducting a search for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a sprawling 25,000-acre park in Sarasota County, Florida.

A lawyer for the Laundrie family contacted investigators late on Friday "indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son," police said in a statement. "The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week."

North Port Public Information Officer Joshua Taylor told BuzzFeed News that police had thought Laundrie was at his family's home after he returned alone from the road trip with Petito.

Police have been seeking to interview Laundrie for nearly a week beginning last Saturday night at his family's home, where the couple had been living prior to their trip. But they did not hear from the family until Laundrie's disappearance on Friday, according to the police statement.

"For six days the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian's [fiancée] Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail," said the statement.



Police also reiterated that while Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito's disappearance, he is not a suspect. Officials have said the investigation is being treated as a missing persons case, not a criminal case.



Richard Stafford, an attorney representing the Petito family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. But Stafford told CNN, "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

