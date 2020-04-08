An Asian Woman Suffered Burns On Her Face And Body After A Man Attacked Her With An Acid-Like Substance

Police released photos of the suspect and asked the public to help identify him.

An Asian woman in Brooklyn, New York, was taking out her trash when a man outside her apartment building doused her with a substance that gave her chemical burns before running away, police said.

The attack took place on Sunday night in the Sunset Park neighborhood. In a video released by the New York Police Department, the woman appears to be taking out her trash when the man, who is sitting on the stoop, stands up as she exits the building, and approaches her from behind with a bottle in his hand.

"There was no interaction between the individual and the victim prior to the assault," the NYPD said.

The woman, who is 39 years old, was admitted to the Maimonides Medical Center with chemical burns to her face, neck, and back. Police said she was in stable condition.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify the man, whose ethnicity is unknown. He was wearing a face mask, gloves, and a black hoodie.

Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the victim is Asian.