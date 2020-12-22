Anthony Fauci Has Received The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning.



Alongside a number of frontline healthcare workers, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, and Office of Research Services Director Colleen A. McGowan, Fauci was vaccinated at an event broadcast on live TV.

"I consider it an honor to be part of this process," Fauci, the nation's leading expert on the pandemic, said after receiving the first of two eventual doses.



"I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic," he added.

Fauci is one among a number of public officials who have been vaccinated on live TV in an attempt to instill confidence in the safety of the vaccines. Vice President Mike Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received the Pfizer vaccine last week, and President-elect Joe Biden did so on Monday.

