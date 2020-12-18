 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Mike And Karen Pence Have Received The First Dose Of The COVID-19 Vaccine On Live TV

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Mike And Karen Pence Have Received The First Dose Of The COVID-19 Vaccine On Live TV

Pence received the first dose of the vaccine as the virus rages across the county and kills about 3,000 people per day.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 18, 2020, at 8:41 a.m. ET

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Mike Pence receives the COVID-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, Dec. 18, 2020.

After months of leading the White House coronavirus task force, overseeing an ineffectual response to the pandemic that has killed more than 310,000 people to date, Vice President Mike Pence became among the first people in the nation to receive the first Pfizer vaccine dose on Friday morning.

Along with his wife Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Pence was vaccinated in an event broadcast on live TV as part of the Trump administration's mixed effort to instill public confidence in the vaccine.

"I didn't feel a thing. Well done," he said after receiving the first shot in his left arm, then delivered a speech applauding the nationwide mobilization to deliver and administer the vaccine.

"Karen and I are more than happy to step forward before this week was up, to take the safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people," Pence said. "It's truly an inspiring day."

Pence received the first dose of the vaccine as the virus rages across the county and kills about 3,000 people per day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT