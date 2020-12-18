Mike And Karen Pence Have Received The First Dose Of The COVID-19 Vaccine On Live TV

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

After months of leading the White House coronavirus task force, overseeing an ineffectual response to the pandemic that has killed more than 310,000 people to date, Vice President Mike Pence became among the first people in the nation to receive the first Pfizer vaccine dose on Friday morning.

Along with his wife Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Pence was vaccinated in an event broadcast on live TV as part of the Trump administration's mixed effort to instill public confidence in the vaccine.



"I didn't feel a thing. Well done," he said after receiving the first shot in his left arm, then delivered a speech applauding the nationwide mobilization to deliver and administer the vaccine.

"Karen and I are more than happy to step forward before this week was up, to take the safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people," Pence said. "It's truly an inspiring day."

Pence received the first dose of the vaccine as the virus rages across the county and kills about 3,000 people per day.

