A Charlottesville Jury Ordered White Nationalists To Pay $25 Million To Victims Of The "Unite The Right" Rally

The jury found the white nationalists violated Virginia state laws, but they could not reach a verdict on federal conspiracy charges.

Bill Hennessy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — A Charlottesville jury found several of the most high-profile white supremacist leaders and organizations in the United States violated state civil rights laws by conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally — and ordered them to pay more than $25 million in damages to their victims. The 11 jurors came to the decision on Tuesday after a four-week civil trial that was punctuated with emotional victim testimony, descriptions of horrific violence, and bizarre outbursts that sometimes sounded more like Nazi propaganda than courtroom dialogue. The rally left dozens wounded and one anti-racism activist dead. The jury was not able to reach a unanimous decision on federal conspiracy charges, however. Roberta Kaplan, co–lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said after the verdict was read that her team plans to refile the federal claims against the defendants. She said she believes the jury was eager to get home before the Thanksgiving holiday and that a new jury would rule in her clients' favor in the federal conspiracy charges. “We think the facts were established. We think that the finding of liability in count 3 showed a conspiracy,” she told reporters outside the courthouse. Kaplan let out a shout of “Yes!” as she stepped into her black SUV.

The mixed verdict in the landmark trial comes amid a resurgence of far-right domestic violent extremism and the mainstreaming of these ideologies, ushered in by Donald Trump. The former president’s hyperpolarizing populism, nationalism, and racist rhetoric has enabled his followers — and some elected Republicans — to endorse violence, including an attack on the US Capitol in January. For years, the legal system has struggled to hold these far-right extremists accountable for their actions. President Joe Biden, who said it was the racial violence in Charlottesville that convinced him to run against Trump, has made combatting far-right domestic violent extremism a top priority of his administration. Amy Spitalnick, the executive director of Integrity First for America, the civil rights nonprofit that brought the case against the defendants on behalf of nine victims of their white supremacist violence, said even the mixed verdict is a victory against white supremacy. “This case has sent a clear message: Violent hate won’t go unanswered. There will be accountability,” Spitalnick told BuzzFeed News after the verdict was announced. “Over the court of this trial, our plaintiffs presented overwhelming evidence that the violence was no accident. We’re heartened that the jury agreed.” Matthew Parrott, who along with his neo-Nazi group, the Traditionalist Worker Party, was a defendant in the case, told BuzzFeed News he was unhappy with the verdict. "I think it sets a disappointing precedent for our civil liberties," he said. "The jurors have given us a middle finger."

Parrott also conceded that he believed the verdict would impact how he and the other defendants go about their white supremacist activity. "We can’t show our face in public again," he said. "If we do, we’d have to spend the next five years fighting another conspiracy charge in court."



Zach D Roberts / NurPhoto via Getty Images Neo-Nazis, alt-right, and white supremacists march the night before the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Unlike a criminal trial, in which the jury must find guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt,” in this case, US District Court Judge Norman Moon told jurors Wednesday ahead of closing argument that they needed only to find that there is a “preponderance of evidence,” or a 50.1% possibility of the plaintiffs’ claim being true. The plaintiffs, backed by the civil rights nonprofit Integrity First for America on behalf of nine victims of that violence, tried to use the 150-year-old Ku Klux Klan Act to hold the defendants behind the rally accountable for what they claimed was a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence. The defendants, according to the plaintiffs’ complaint, planned in advance “to intimidate, harass, incite, and cause violence to people based on their race, religion, ethnicity, and sexual orientation.” The KKK Act of 1871 was historically key in taking down the white supremacist group as it swept across the Southern US after the Civil War. The statute allows the victims of racially motivated violence to sue when there’s a conspiracy to commit that violence. In an interview before the start of the trial in October, Kaplan told BuzzFeed News the KKK Act is seeing a “renaissance of sorts.” The law is currently being used in two cases against former president Donald Trump and his allies in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, including one brought by Black Capitol Police officers and another by members of Congress. The “Unite the Right” rally descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017. It involved hundreds of alt-right figures, neo-Nazis, and other white supremacists who marched with torches and shields and other weaponry through the University of Virginia grounds and clashed with anti-racist counterprotesters at a statue of Thomas Jefferson. Organizers claimed the rally was meant to protest the planned removal of the monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee, but in reality, it was a show of force by the white nationalist movement. The violence reached a bloody crescendo on the rally’s second day when neo-Nazi James Fields rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters as they marched down a narrow street. At least 19 people were badly injured, including several plaintiffs in the lawsuit, and activist Heather Heyer was killed. Fields, one of the defendants, previously pleaded guilty to murdering Heyer and is serving a life sentence in prison. Before the trial began, the court handed down default judgments against seven of the defendants who refused to participate in the lawsuit and trial. The court will decide the damages they must pay to the plaintiffs at a later date. But until Tuesday’s verdict, no other organizer or participant besides Fields had been held accountable for the violence that weekend by a jury of their peers. The plaintiffs presented a mountain of digital evidence, including secret chat logs and social media posts, aiming to show the defendants had planned the violence at the rally in advance in hopes of stoking a “race war” and “celebrated” their brutality afterward. The defendants struggled to rebut the claims against them, arguing that while they are racists and harbor views that most people find abhorrent, the violence occurred as a result of them fighting off attacks from left-wing “antifa” and “commie” counterprotesters. The defendants also tried to distance themselves from one another, in some cases claiming they had only met during the rally. Spitalnick of IFA said she hopes the decision will bankrupt and dismantle violent hate groups and deter and prevent neo-Nazis and others like them from planning and committing racially motivated violence in the future. To some extent, the trial itself already did that; Richard Spencer, the former alt-right leader, said the lawsuit had been “financially crippling.” Many of his codefendants have also faced legal trouble, been kicked off of mainstream social media platforms, and been banned from raising money on crowdfunding websites in the four years since the lawsuit was filed. Spitalnick told BuzzFeed News that the plaintiffs were pleased with the verdict. The nine victims of the “Unite the Right” rally could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images White nationalists, neo-Nazis, and members of the alt-right clash with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia.