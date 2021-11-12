A Man Was Arrested For Threatening A Republican Who Voted for Democrats’ Infrastructure Plan

WASHINGTON — A recent vote for President Biden’s bipartisan’s infrastructure bill has developed into a controversial, life-threatening exercise for Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican who broke with his party to support the legislation.



Staff at Gabarino’s offices have been flooded with phone calls and death threats targeting the congressman following the vote, according to a person familiar with the office. Local authorities have also spoken to the congressman about increased patrols near his district office.

News 12 reported that a Long Island man was arrested on Thursday for making death threats against Garbarino.

Nassau County authorities confirmed there is a pending investigation but did not provide details about the threats.

“It’s amazing people want to kill me over paving roads and clean water,” Garbarino told BuzzFeed News. “The misinformation out there about this bill is so bad that I’m getting death threats.”

The congressman is one of 13 House Republicans whose office phone numbers were publicized by their Republican colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene after they helped pass the $1.2 trillion bill. Since the vote, those members and their staff have faced an increasing amount of harassment.

The targeted harassment of republicans who voted for the bipartisan bill is the latest example of the tension between Republican members who break away from the party and their base.

Garbarino faced a barrage of negative comments on a recent Facebook post explaining why he voted for the bill. Even though he began his post by condemning the separate bill that contains a majority of democrats’ social spending priorities, most of the nearly 500 responses were unforgiving with users vowing to “remember next year” and “vote Garbarino Out!”

“I seriously hope you aren’t entertaining the possibility of running again as a Republican,” one Facebook user posted on Garbarino’s profile. “Try running as a Dem/Socialist, you’ll have better luck GarbaRINO.”

Garbarino said he hopes that during next week’s conference, his colleagues, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, are reminded that their actions are affecting other congress members.

“I don’t think my colleagues want to get me killed but they should stop with the rhetoric,” Garbarino said.