Defendants In The Charlottesville Trial Argue They’re Racist But Weren’t Motivated To Commit Racial Violence

“They’ve proven to you the alt-right is the alt-right. They’re racists, they’re antisemites. ... You knew that when you walked in here,” a defense attorney said in closing arguments.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images A man beats a person to the ground in a brawl at Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.

From a podium facing the jury, plaintiffs’ attorney Karen Dunn began her closing arguments in the landmark civil trial against neo-Nazis and other white supremacists by referencing defendant Richard Spencer. “Spencer said you should find for the plaintiffs because we are ‘on the side of the angels.’ That is not true,” Dunn said. “We are asking for you to find for us because if you consider the law and the evidence ... you will find for the plaintiffs.” Then, for an hour and a half, she methodically broke down for the jury the nature of what she alleged was a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence, including how it was planned and executed on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, ultimately leading to the murder of antiracist activist Heather Heyer and a weekend in Charlottesville that would shake the nation. The defendants maintain that there was no conspiracy and attempted to argue that the violence was provoked by antiracist counterprotesters. After more than three weeks of witness testimonies, jurors heard closing arguments Thursday in the trial against the white supremacist organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville four years ago. The federal lawsuit, filed by civil rights nonprofit Integrity First for America on behalf of nine people who were mentally or physically injured during the rally, alleges that 24 white nationalist figures and organizations conspired ahead of the event to commit racially motivated violence.

NurPhoto via Getty Images People hold photos of Heather Heyer in Tokyo on Aug. 27, 2017.

The plaintiffs spent more than two weeks building their case through what was often devastating testimony from victims of the violence at the Friday night torch march and the deadly car attack the following day that killed Heyer. Mountains of digital evidence include communications between the defendants in which they coordinated their movements during the rally and discussed bringing weapons to the event. In many instances, the conversations between the white supremacists included language about using violence to advance their racist agenda and even fomenting a “race war.” Underscoring the defendants’ own words, Dunn argued Thursday that the group of white nationalists had invited violent actors to Charlottesville and “built an army” of far-right extremists “to cause racially motivated violence at the 'Battle of Charlottesville.’” Dunn also spelled out for the jury what, according to the law, it means to be part of a conspiracy. For instance, she said, the defendants can be part of the conspiracy without knowing all coconspirators and all details of the plan. “A single act can be enough to draw a member into the conspiracy,” she said. “You don’t have to cause the violence yourself; the violence just has to be reasonably foreseeable to you.” Roberta Kaplan, her colead attorney, then spoke about the racist hatred that motivated the defendants, by using their own testimonies, social media posts, and manifestos against them. She asked for $7 million to $10 million in damages for the plaintiffs’ physical injuries and $3 million to $5 million for their pain and suffering. “You can also award punitive damages,” Kaplan said, adding that the amount would be purely up to the jury. “What would it take to ensure that defendants and their co-conspirators never ever do anything like this again?” Some of the defendants had used racist slurs and even name-checked Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf in their bizarre opening statements, but their closing arguments were more restrained.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images Protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally in 2017