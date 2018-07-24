Facebook Said Alex Jones' Threatening Rant Against Robert Mueller Doesn't Violate Its Rules

Jones accused Mueller of participating in child rape and pantomimed shooting the special counsel. Facebook said the rant did not violate its community guidelines.

With his latest pedophilia accusations, Alex Jones and Infowars continue to test the limits of Facebook's rules. And Facebook continues to allow it.



On his Monday afternoon show, Alex Jones issued a prolonged rant against special counsel Robert Mueller, accusing him of raping children, and overseeing their rape, and then pantomiming shooting the former FBI director. The show was streamed live on Jones' personal, verified Facebook page, which has nearly 1.7 million likes.

In the clip, Jones baselessly accused Mueller of having sex with children. "They'd let Mueller rape kids in front of people, which he did," he said on the show.

Jones also suggested that Mueller enabled pedophiles. "I mean, Mueller covered up for a decade for [Jeffrey] Epstein kidnapping kids, flying them on sex planes, some kids as young as seven years old reportedly, with big perverts raping them to frame people," he said. "He's even above the pedophiles, though. The word is he doesn't have sex with kids, he just controls it all."

Originally used as a strawman to discredit identity politics, the subject of pedophilia has become a favorite area of online investigation for Jones and pro-Trump media figures. In 2016, Jones and Infowars participated in the Pizzagate conspiracy, which accused the Clintons and John Podesta of affiliation with a child sex ring in a DC pizza parlor. Last week, James Gunn was fired as Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 director after far right activists surfaced old tweets in which he joked about pedophilia.



Following the pedophilia accusations, Jones then pantomimed shooting Mueller "politically, at high noon" in an old west-style shootout. "Make the move first, and then it's going to happen. It's not a joke. It's not a game. It's the real world. Politically. You're going to get it, or I'm going to die trying, bitch. Get ready."