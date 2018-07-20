Disney Fired James Gunn As "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Director Over His Old Tweets

Disney fired James Gunn as writer and director of the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise on Friday after conservative activists unearthed old tweets in which the filmmaker made jokes about pedophilia.

"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in an emailed statement.

Alt-right online figure Jack Posobiec was among those who shared screenshots of old tweets from Gunn, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, in which he made unsavory jokes about children.



In a series of tweets posted late Thursday, Gunn — who wrote and directed the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy films — apologized for his old "shocking jokes":

Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.

Gunn's departure will likely have a profound effect on the Guardians franchise, and Marvel Studios as a whole. To date, the Guardians films have grossed $1.64 billion worldwide, and although Marvel Studios has not yet formally announced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn had been quite public about writing the project — many expected the film would open in 2020. Gunn would have been the only filmmaker within the Marvel Studios system to have directed three films in the same series for the studio. And in an interview with BuzzFeed News in 2017, Gunn said that beyond his duties for Vol. 3, he would be working with Marvel Studios to expand the company's movies into the "cosmic" realm of Marvel Comics. "I think that they just trust me in terms of my vision of the more space opera aspects of Marvel," Gunn said.

A representative for Disney did not immediately return a request for comment about how the studio's termination of Gunn would affect the Guardians franchise moving forward.