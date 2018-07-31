Activists Are Asking Palantir’s CEO To Cancel The Company’s Contract With ICE

"Choose a side: Cancel your contracts with ICE, or be remembered as a company, and individually as people, that abetted human rights abuses condemned around the world."

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the data analysis company Palantir in Palo Alto, California, on Tuesday to present Palantir’s employees and CEO Alex Karp with a letter asking for an end to the company’s contracts with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We’re going to see if they have the guts to open the door and listen to our youth leaders," said a Silicon Valley Rising activist. When Palantir employees inside refused to open the door or accept the letter, the protesters taped it to the door.

After reading the letter out loud outside Palantir’s offices, the protesters knocked on the building’s door in an attempt to deliver their letter.

The Palantir protesters are part of a national day of action against businesses, schools, and local governments that have ties to ICE and other government agencies that deal with immigration issues. Protesters using the #WeWontBeComplicit hashtag planned marches in Boston, Philadelphia , and New York , where they targeted tech companies including Comcast, Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

"We are here today outside of Palantir Headquarters to ask you to cancel your contract with ICE, and to call on any and all employees of Palantir to demand that the company drop its relationship with the agency," their letter says. ICE became the subject of widespread criticism after the Trump administration’s "zero tolerance" policy led to an increase in immigrant children being separated from their families at the US–Mexico border. However, the progressive movement to abolish ICE, which was founded in 2003, predates that controversy.

Palantir did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the incident.

Palantir currently has two contracts with ICE, one for $39 million that recently expired and another for $53 million that will expire next year, according to Gizmodo. The company’s software is also sold to the Los Angeles Police Department, which uses it to predict the likelihood that someone will commit a crime.

Other tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce, have also recently been urged by employees and activists to cancel contracts with ICE and US Customs and Border Protection.

The letter to Palantir employees noted how the employees "at Salesforce, Microsoft, and Amazon have recently protested and organized around similar ethical concerns."

"We ask that you follow their lead and use your position within Palantir to prevent ICE’s well-documented abuses of immigrants," it says.

But so far, none of those campaigns has succeeded. Salesforce has continually declined to cancel its contract with CBP, even after an immigrant rights nonprofit rejected a $250,000 donation from the company over the issue. And Microsoft has also decided to continue its contract, even after employees presented CEO Satya Nadella on Friday with a letter signed by 300,000 individuals asking him to end the company’s contract with ICE.

Here's the full text of the letter activists sent Palantir's CEO and employees: