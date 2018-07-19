An Immigrant Legal Aid Group Just Rejected A $250,000 Donation From Salesforce

The group, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), said it wouldn’t accept the money unless Salesforce canceled its contract with Customs and Border Protection, which Salesforce says it won't do.

“When it comes to supporting oppressive, inhumane, and illegal policies, we want to be clear: the only right action is to stop,” RAICES Executive Director Jonathan Ryan wrote in a letter to an unnamed Salesforce employee obtained by BuzzFeed News. “The software and technical services you provide to CBP form part of the foundation that helps ICE operate efficiently, from recruiting more officers to managing vendors.”

A leading legal services group providing aid to immigrant families facing separation at the US border, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), rejected a $250,000 donation this week from Salesforce because the software company has an ongoing contract with Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Jonathan Ryan, executive director of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, talks with the media outside of a US Customs and Border Protection facility on June 19 in McAllen, Texas.

Salesforce has so far declined to cancel its contract with CBP, following this letter as well as employee petitions, protests, and outcry from a coalition of advocacy groups.



After news spread that immigration authorities were detaining immigrant children and separating families at the US–Mexico border, the public backlash was swift. RAICES quickly became one of the most active and widely mentioned organizations providing these families with legal support. It recently raised $20 million via a crowdfunding campaign, which it has so far used to pay off $82,000 in bonds for detained parents, according to the Washington Post.

Salesforce declined to comment on RAICES’ rejection of its donation, pointing BuzzFeed News to CEO Marc Benioff’s previous tweets on the issue of the CBP contract.

Benioff is adamant that the work Salesforce does for CBP is unrelated to President Trump’s family separation policy. In a tweet, he said Salesforce is “true to our core values” and doesn’t “work with CBP regarding separation of families.” He also said Salesforce had donated $1 million to aid groups.

Salesforce declined to identify the names of other organizations to which it made donations.

Earlier this month, Salesforce employees and local activists protested outside Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters, demanding that the company end its contract with CBP. At the time, the company warned employees to be aware of and report any security threats.

One tech company did recently agree not to continue a government contract following pushback from employees in recent months: Google said it will not pursue a renewal of its current drone technology contract with the Pentagon after 12 employees resigned in protest.

Other tech companies that contract with agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, including Microsoft and Amazon, have been the subject of employee petitions and public protest. Neither of those companies have canceled their respective contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

