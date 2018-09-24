Google’s Former CEO Asked For Ways To Raise Low-Income Workers’ Wages. Twitter Had Answers.

Eric Schmidt, Google technical advisor and former chairman and CEO, wants to figure out how low-income workers can make more money.

Through his “venture philanthropy” firm, Schmidt Futures, and an organization called Jobs for the Future (JFF), Schmidt wants to help 100,000 workers increase their wages by $10,000, an initiative they’re calling the $1 Billion Wage Gain Challenge.

JFF’s blog post about the project describes it as a “moonshot to address wage stagnation.”

“Much like the concept of a $1 billion ‘unicorn’ startup in Silicon Valley, this is a $1 billion unicorn to grow the middle class,” it says.



Schmidt tweeted about the project Monday, saying he was “delighted” to be supporting the search for a “unicorn for the middle class.”