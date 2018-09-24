BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Google’s Former CEO Asked For Ways To Raise Low-Income Workers’ Wages. Twitter Had Answers.

tech

Google’s Former CEO Asked For Ways To Raise Low-Income Workers’ Wages. Twitter Had Answers.

“Can’t spell ‘unicorn’ without ‘UNION,’ man.”

By Caroline O'Donovan

Headshot of Caroline O'Donovan

Caroline O'Donovan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 25, 2018, at 3:04 p.m. ET

Posted on September 24, 2018, at 7:45 p.m. ET

Eric Schmidt in 2006.
Eric Feferberg / AFP / Getty Images

Eric Schmidt in 2006.

Eric Schmidt, Google technical advisor and former chairman and CEO, wants to figure out how low-income workers can make more money.

Through his “venture philanthropy” firm, Schmidt Futures, and an organization called Jobs for the Future (JFF), Schmidt wants to help 100,000 workers increase their wages by $10,000, an initiative they’re calling the $1 Billion Wage Gain Challenge.

JFF’s blog post about the project describes it as a “moonshot to address wage stagnation.”

“Much like the concept of a $1 billion ‘unicorn’ startup in Silicon Valley, this is a $1 billion unicorn to grow the middle class,” it says.

Schmidt tweeted about the project Monday, saying he was “delighted” to be supporting the search for a “unicorn for the middle class.”

Let's find ideas that can increase the wages of 100,000 low and moderate income workers by at least $10,000. Delighted to support call for ideas for a "unicorn for the middle class" - JFF's $1 billion Wage Gain Challenge. @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets https://t.co/xnYfPcWYFO
Eric Schmidt @ericschmidt

Let's find ideas that can increase the wages of 100,000 low and moderate income workers by at least $10,000. Delighted to support call for ideas for a "unicorn for the middle class" - JFF's $1 billion Wage Gain Challenge. @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets https://t.co/xnYfPcWYFO

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people noted that unions are a time-tested way to achieve higher wages for the working class, and they went on Twitter to give Schmidt a labor history lesson.

oh my fucking god IT'S CALLED A UNION. GOOGLE IT https://t.co/YWgDe9JIGr
Hamilton Nolan @hamiltonnolan

oh my fucking god IT'S CALLED A UNION. GOOGLE IT https://t.co/YWgDe9JIGr

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets
jamison ⚓️ @jhermann

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets Unions
brutalism is good architecture @brutapologist

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets Unions

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets I think labor unions have generally done this, sir.
Jacob Alperin-Sheriff @DemocraticLuntz

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets I think labor unions have generally done this, sir.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets Unicorn Unicor Unico Unic Uni Unio Union Unions
Calendrical Heretic @PreciousBFluids

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets Unicorn Unicor Unico Unic Uni Unio Union Unions

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets If only someone had the answer to this challenge... #1u
Working America @WorkingAmerica

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets If only someone had the answer to this challenge... #1u

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @jfftweets @SchmidtFutures Hey, I found it. Been around for awhile as it turns out. 🦄
A. J. Honoré @AJHonore

@ericschmidt @jfftweets @SchmidtFutures Hey, I found it. Been around for awhile as it turns out. 🦄

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets
Ben Regenspan @BenRegenspan

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ceodonovan I have a book that @ericschmidt might be able to find these ideas in!
𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙝𝙪𝙖 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙢𝙖𝙣 @jshgdmn

@ceodonovan I have a book that @ericschmidt might be able to find these ideas in!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets Can't spell "unicorn" without "UNION," man.
Jake McIntyre @jakemcintyre

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets Can't spell "unicorn" without "UNION," man.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets The color scheme already works
Brett Banditelli @banditelli

@ericschmidt @SchmidtFutures @jfftweets The color scheme already works

Reply Retweet Favorite

Schmidt Futures declined to comment on whether it had considered labor unions as a solution to the wage stagnation problem.

This story has been updated to include a statement from JFF, the organization leading the $1 Billion Wage Gain Challenge:

The mission of JFF is to ensure economic advancement for all. Creating opportunity for workers has been at the heart of our efforts throughout our 35-year history. We work with a wide range of partners—from government agencies to educators, training providers such as unions, as well as union and non-union employers—to advance our mission. Specifically, JFF partners with unions on various initiatives because they are strong and effective advocates for high-quality jobs, wages, benefits, and career advancement for their workers. JFF also regularly works with non-union employers and supports pathways into non-union jobs that provide similarly high-quality careers.

The goal of the $1 Billion Wage Gain Challenge is to put America’s wage stagnation crisis center stage for the JFF community. We’re looking for bold ideas from a diverse array of stakeholders—including unions, community organizations, researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and most importantly workers themselves—to bring about significant wage increases.

In a blog published on JFF.org, we highlight that expanding worker agency, voice, and ownership can be part of a proposed solution. We are excited about the opportunity to highlight tangible, near-term solutions that can drive change at scale. We’re accepting ideas until November 25 through JFF.org/wagegain and look forward to reviewing submissions soon.

-JFF

CORRECTION

Eric Schmidt is a technical adviser for Google. A previous version of this post misstated his current position with the company.


Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT