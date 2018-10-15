A Child Just Died From The Flu In Florida, The First In The State This Season

A child has become the first person to die during Florida’s flu season, according to state health officials.

Epidemiologists at the Florida Department of Health announced Monday that an unidentified child tested positive for influenza B and died between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. The child had not been vaccinated and was otherwise healthy, with no known underlying medical conditions.

This marks the first influenza-associated pediatric death in Florida during the 2018–19 season, according to a report. The state has also reported two outbreaks — one of an influenzalike illness and the other influenza and group A Streptococcus, which are bacteria that cause strep throat — at schools and camps serving children. However, overall influenza and influenzalike illness activity are still at relatively low levels in Florida this early in flu season.

Last winter, the US experienced a particularly severe and deadly flu season. An estimated 80,000 people died from flu and its complications, which was the highest number reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 40 years. Of those deaths during the 2017–18 flu season, 180 were children.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, which circulate each year. In the US, flu season lasts roughly from October to March, with peak severity usually in February.