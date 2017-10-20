The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that usually cause a fever, chills, sore throat, runny nose, and muscle aches. It is not the same as the common cold and is usually more dangerous, but they can have similar symptoms. If you've ever had the flu, you know that it can be absolutely miserable, knocking you out for days or even weeks.

In the US, flu season generally runs from October to March. Now that it’s October, you may be considering the flu shot, and you might have a few questions about it. Do I actually need it? What if I just ride it out? My friends aren’t getting it, so why should I?

These are all valid questions, and with all the misconceptions and myths surrounding the flu shot, it’s no wonder why you have them. In order to clear those up and explain what you need to know, we spoke to Daniel Eiras, MD, assistant professor of infectious diseases at NYU Langone Health, and consulted the most recent vaccination guidelines for the 2017-2018 flu season from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here are some answers.