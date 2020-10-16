Listen To The Fourth Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast — The Whistleblowers
Two employees blew the whistle on Standard Chartered’s accounts. The FBI wasn’t interested. But the bank’s own reports raised similar concerns.
Two former employees of Standard Chartered say they were ignored and eventually fired when they reported accounts at the bank that looked fishy to them – accounts they suspected were violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. But as BuzzFeed News reporter Richard Holmes explains in Episode 2 of Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files, there was someone else who thought many of the accounts were suspect enough to report to FinCEN: the bank itself.
If you haven’t listened to Episode 1, start there! And you can find more of our FinCEN Files coverage, including on Standard Chartered, at fincenfiles.com.
