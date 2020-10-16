 Skip To Content
Listen To The Fourth Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast — The Whistleblowers

Two employees blew the whistle on Standard Chartered’s accounts. The FBI wasn’t interested. But the bank’s own reports raised similar concerns.

Posted on October 16, 2020, at 10:34 a.m. ET

Two former employees of Standard Chartered say they were ignored and eventually fired when they reported accounts at the bank that looked fishy to them – accounts they suspected were violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. But as BuzzFeed News reporter Richard Holmes explains in Episode 2 of Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files, there was someone else who thought many of the accounts were suspect enough to report to FinCEN: the bank itself.

If you haven’t listened to Episode 1, start there! And you can find more of our FinCEN Files coverage, including on Standard Chartered, at fincenfiles.com.

Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files

A five-part podcast investigation into how the most powerful banks in the world facilitate the worst of humanity.

Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

