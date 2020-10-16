Listen To The Fourth Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast — The Whistleblowers

Two former employees of Standard Chartered say they were ignored and eventually fired when they reported accounts at the bank that looked fishy to them – accounts they suspected were violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. But as BuzzFeed News reporter Richard Holmes explains in Episode 2 of Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files, there was someone else who thought many of the accounts were suspect enough to report to FinCEN: the bank itself.



