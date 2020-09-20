Listen To The First Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast: How Terrorists Use Big Banks To Move Money
A trove of secret documents received by BuzzFeed News reveals how banks profit off terror and organized crime — and the ways that governments fail to stop it.
Pineapple Street Studios and BuzzFeed News bring you this five-part series investigating how the most powerful banks in the world facilitate the worst of humanity — terrorism, human trafficking, the drug trade — all in plain sight of the government.
In Episode 1, BuzzFeed News gains access to a trove of documents, launching the biggest reporting project in the newsroom’s history.
Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files
