 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Listen To The First Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast: How Terrorists Use Big Banks To Move Money

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Listen To The First Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast: How Terrorists Use Big Banks To Move Money

A trove of secret documents received by BuzzFeed News reveals how banks profit off terror and organized crime — and the ways that governments fail to stop it.

By BuzzFeed News

Picture of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News

Posted on September 20, 2020, at 1:47 p.m. ET

Pineapple Street Studios and BuzzFeed News bring you this five-part series investigating how the most powerful banks in the world facilitate the worst of humanity — terrorism, human trafficking, the drug trade — all in plain sight of the government.

In Episode 1, BuzzFeed News gains access to a trove of documents, launching the biggest reporting project in the newsroom’s history.

Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files

A five-part podcast investigation into how the most powerful banks in the world facilitate the worst of humanity.

LISTEN NOW.


BuzzFeed News



ADVERTISEMENT