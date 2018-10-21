Angry Protesters Confronted Mitch McConnell At A Restaurant And Threw Out His Leftovers

One of the demonstrators took the Senate Majority Leader's to-go box and tossed it onto the sidewalk, a witness said.

Several angry diners lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife while they were eating at a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky — and even threw the couple's leftovers out on the sidewalk. Todd Bird, his husband Casey Leek, and several of their friends were waiting for their table at the popular Cuban restaurant Havana Rumba Friday night, when McConnell and his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, walked in, put their name down, and headed to the bar. "The mood shifted," Bird told BuzzFeed News Saturday night. "At first people were polite and not saying anything but you could feel the whole restaurant be like, 'ugh, it's Mitch McConnell." Bird and his party had finally been seated, Bird said, when the restaurant's hostess brought over McConnell and Chao and seated the politicians at the next table. Naturally, Bird took a selfie.

Todd Bird

About 10 minutes later, the 43-year-old Kentuckian said, an infuriated woman approached McConnell and "started screaming at the top of her lungs." "She yelled, 'you're a traitor to this country' over and over and told him how he was ruining this country," Bird said. McConnell, he added, didn't address the protester, although Chao told her to leave the couple alone. After her tirade, the protester stalked out of the restaurant, marched to the sidewalk outside McConnell's booth, "and gave them the double fingers against the window." A hush fell over the restaurant, Bird said, but soon everyone had resumed their dinners, and McConnell and Chao finished their meal. But as they were waiting for the check, Bird said another angry diner approached the senator and "banged his fists on the table." Another diner recorded the interaction and gave it to TMZ, which posted the footage Saturday morning. In the video, the irate man is seen standing above the silent couple, and can be heard yelling at them about social security and health care. "Why don't you get out of here?" he shouts. "Why don't you leave the entire country?" Several other diners pushed back against the customer, telling him to leave the couple alone. Others, though, clapped in support.

Bird and his party had wrapped up their dinner and were standing outside when he said they saw the man in the video thrust open the restaurant door and fling McConnell's to-go box of food out onto the sidewalk. While outside, Leek, Bird's husband, recorded the man yelling at McConnell through the window and posted it to his Snapchat, showing the customer gesturing and waving his arms at the senator as he sits in his booth.

Casey Leek