This Restaurant Kicked Out Sarah Sanders And A Lot Of People Are Yelling About It

The White House press secretary is the third Trump official who had their dinner plans interrupted this week.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant on Friday night "because I work for [President Donald Trump]," she said on Twitter.

"Her actions say far more about her than about me," said Sanders. "I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."

Sanders said she "politely left" the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, after the owner told her to leave.

“I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,” Wilkinson said. “I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

Wilkinson said that she'd been at home when the chef called to say that Sanders was there. Wilkinson then drove to the restaurant and assembled her staff to get their input about what to do.

Many of the restaurant's staffers are gay, Wilkinson said, and recalled how Sanders supported Trump's proposed ban on transgender people in the military. The staff was also angered by the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to more than 2,300 children being separated from their parents.

The fact that Sanders is a public figure — and not just any customer with whom she has opposing views — was an important factor in deciding to kick her out, Wilkinson said.

The staff had not refused to serve Sanders and had in fact already served her. Still, Wilkinson said she asked Sanders to speak with her on the patio, where she then asked her to leave.

“I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation," she said.

Sanders agreed to leave, and the others at her table went with her, Wilkinson said. Sanders' party offered to pay for the meal, but Wilkinson said it was on the house.

Wilkinson said she would "have done the same thing again" if she had to.

“We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions," she said. "This appeared to be one.”