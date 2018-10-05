There Was A Kegger-Themed Protest Outside Mitch McConnell's House Because Kavanaugh Loves Beer

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh mentioned his love of beer numerous times during his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony last week.

L.A. Kauffman

A handful of protesters chanted about beer and Beach Week outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Washington, DC, home on Friday morning in the lead-up to a key vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. “What do you do with a drunken justice early in the morning,” the crowd sang in a video posted to social media. “Chug! Chug! Chug! Chug!”

"What do we do with a drunken justice?" Protesters stage Kavanaugh confirmation kegger outside Mitch McConnell's home in advance of cloture vote #StopKavanaugh #CANCELKAVANAUGH https://t.co/Ngd7masOck L.A. Kauffman / Via Twitter

The kegger-themed protest, which included cans of PBR and signs evoking frat parties, was intended to draw attention to questions about Kavanaugh’s character and temperament, organizer Jennifer Flynn Walker told BuzzFeed News.

“Was it over the top? Yes. We’re having a confirmation kegger in front of Mitch McConnell’s house,” said Walker, who works at the Center for Popular Democracy. “If they have him as a Supreme Court justice, it’s a complete and total sham,” she said, pointing to the allegations of attempted sexual assault against Kavanaugh (which he has denied), and his conduct during testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “We’re talking about a Supreme Court nominee and the dominant discussion is about drinking at frat parties and rape,” said Walker, who estimated about 20 demonstrators participated in the morning protest.

Jennifer Flynn Walker