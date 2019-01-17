Morning Update: How Many Calories Do You Burn Moving The Goalposts?

Giuliani changes Trump's story, where does Brexit go from here, and the US drug crisis enters its "fourth wave." Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, Jan. 17.

Rudy Giuliani is changing Trump’s story about whether or not people on his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, appeared to walk back past claims about allegations of collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russians, saying that while the president was not involved in any such collusion, he could not rule out that other people working on the campaign were. “He didn't say nobody. He said he didn't,” Giuliani told CNN's Chris Cuomo. This is, of course, false. Trump has declared multiple times — both in person and via Twitter — that there was no collusion by him or anyone else in his campaign. You should also know: 👉Karen Pence is teaching at a Christian school that bans LGBT individuals or those who support the “LGBT lifestyle” from attending or teaching.

👉Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand kicked off her presidential campaign in Troy, New York, a place she thinks is emblematic of the kind of values that can beat Trump.

👉Nancy Pelosi has asked Trump to delay his State of the Union address or submit it in writing. She cited security concerns due to the government shutdown furloughing workers.

Where does Brexit go from here? Following Theresa May's historic defeat on her deal, everyone was left wondering what happens with Brexit now. The short answer: No one knows. Even Downing Street is split on how to proceed. Some things are certain. The prime minister’s government survived a confidence vote, so May isn't going anywhere. And the EU thinks May’s attempts to build support for the deal among her members of Parliament are too late and will likely fail.

