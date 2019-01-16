A Man Who Struck A 10-Year-Old Boy With A Range Rover Said He’s “Sorry That You Rode Into” Me In His Written Apology

Julian Moore, 10, was upset and insulted by the nonapology, his mother told BuzzFeed News.

Courtesy of Jenny Moore

Ten-year-old Julian Moore was stunned when he received a court-ordered written apology from the man who struck him with his SUV as he was riding his bike last year. “Dear Julian, I’m very sorry that you rode into the side of the car I was driving,” Doug Lamb wrote. “More importantly, I am glad you didn’t need to be treated by the attending ambulance on the day of the incident.” The letter comes after a judge in Pittsford, New York, ordered Lamb, 65, to write the boy an apology for crashing the white Range Rover he was driving into Julian and then leaving the scene before police arrived. “He’s evading responsibility for this,” Julian’s mother, Jenny Moore, told BuzzFeed News.

Courtesy of Jenny Moore

On Sept. 7, Julian Moore was riding his bike around his neighborhood near the Oak Hill Country Club. The road was mostly empty, but Moore said just past the entrance to the country club, Julian had to swerve to get around a parked truck. “Out of nowhere came this white Range Rover,” Moore said. “The driver didn’t honk and he didn’t wait for Julian.” Lamb was not speeding, Moore noted, but she said that “when you see a 10-year-old kid on a bike, you usually wait.” “He tried to get by [Julian] and they collided,” she added. Neighbors heard Julian scream as he fell to the ground and called 911. Medics arrived soon after and treated Julian on the scene, but determined he did not need to go to the hospital. The boy was wearing a helmet and only suffered scrapes and bruises, his mother said.



Courtesy of Jenny Moore