A Play-By-Play Of How The Trump Mob Got Into The Capitol

The US Capitol building in Washington, DC, was overrun on Wednesday by a mob of insurrectionists incited by President Donald Trump.

The violent scenes unfolded on live television and social media, where people were inundated with shocking images of the seat of the US government overrun by people trying to stage a coup.

Here, BuzzFeed News has attempted to sort through some of the chaos by using maps, tweets, and photographs to show how and where the intruders gained entry to the Capitol — and what they did when they were inside.

