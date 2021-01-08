A Play-By-Play Of How The Trump Mob Got Into The Capitol
A timeline of Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol using maps, tweets, and photographs.
The US Capitol building in Washington, DC, was overrun on Wednesday by a mob of insurrectionists incited by President Donald Trump.
The violent scenes unfolded on live television and social media, where people were inundated with shocking images of the seat of the US government overrun by people trying to stage a coup.
Here, BuzzFeed News has attempted to sort through some of the chaos by using maps, tweets, and photographs to show how and where the intruders gained entry to the Capitol — and what they did when they were inside.
1:10 p.m.: Trump finishes speaking but supporters are already moving from the White House Ellipse to the Capitol
White House
Site of rally
US Capitol
Route rally
attendees
took to Capitol
Republican
National
Committee
Pipe bombs found
by Capitol Police
Democratic National
Committee
N
Approximately 1:15 p.m.: Mob pushes down barricades on Capitol grounds
Mob occupies space set up for Biden inauguration
How the mob accessed the Capitol
A separate group of rioters push past barricades and
enter building
Rioters use a window-cleaning platform to gain access to the
third floor
Police appear to lift barricades, allowing rioters to enter Capitol grounds
Barricades
Barricades
Scaffolding for
Inauguration Day
Scaffolding for
Inauguration Day
At approximately 1:15 p.m., rioters
knock over barricades and overwhelm police officers
Rioters use barricades to
climb walls
Rioters tear
down fencing
Barricades
N
How the mob accessed the Capitol
Rioters breach the Capitol building
N
US Capitol building
Second Floor
Rioters break into
Pelosi’s office, sit at
a desk, steal mail, and leave
a threatening note
Rioters infiltrate the
Senate chamber, sit at the dais,
and climb to the mezzanine
Speaker’s
Office
2:43 p.m.:
US Capitol police
barricade the door
to House chamber
with guns drawn
National
Statuary
Hall
Senate
Chamber
capitol
Rotunda
old
senate
chamber
Hall of the
House of
Representatives
3:07 p.m.: Rioters breach
main door, joining other invaders
in the rotunda, taking selfies
and causing destruction
3:01 p.m.: First report that
Ashli Babbitt was shot
by US Capitol police
Rioters break
down door
Rioters breach the Capitol
2:13 p.m.
Sen. James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, is told “protesters are in the building” as he delivers a speech objecting to Biden electors.
Approximately 2:30 p.m.
2:38 p.m.
Approximately 2:40 p.m.
Approximately 2:50 p.m.
Approximately 3:10 p.m.
3:33 p.m.
Approximately 3:40 p.m.
Approximately 4:40 p.m.
Approximately 5:30 p.m.
Approximately 5:30 p.m.
-
