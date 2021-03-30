People Thought Zayn And Gigi Hadid Had Gotten Married In Secret And For Like, 2.3 Seconds, Twitter Lost Its Entire Mind

OK, first of all, let's just clear one thing up right off the bat — Zayn and Gigi Hadid are apparently NOT married, so put your wedding hats down!

Now that's out of the way, how did we get here exactly? Well, it seems that the internet briefly lost its mind after singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson appeared to accidentally reveal that Zayn and Gigi had gotten married in secret.

In a live stream on her Patreon, Ingrid apparently referred to the couple as married, which set alarm bells ringing for fans considering Zayn and Gigi hadn't said anything themselves.

And since Ingrid has been collaborating with Zayn recently, people took this casual slip as bible and ran with it. Like, really ran with it. As in, ran with it so far that "ZAYN IS MARRIED" started trending on Twitter almost immediately.

i know we never stood a chance, but zayn is married now, so um our dreams have just been crushed 😭 anyways happy for zayn and gigi 🤍🖤

Anyway, Ingrid soon caught wind of the meltdown happening on social media and quickly jumped on Instagram to try and calm the storm, saying: "As far as I know, he's not married. It was a mistake. I'm so sorry."

"I don't live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame," Ingrid said. "Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I'm not built for it."

She added: "Just everybody has said really sweet things to me, and I have taken it very much to heart. And thank you. You have helped me to be able to, probably, fall asleep tonight. So that's all."