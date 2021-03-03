In the show, one of the characters said, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” leading fans to call out the show’s writers for “misogynistic and slut-shaming” jokes.

Swift herself entered the fray on Monday and denounced the joke in no uncertain terms, writing on Twitter, “Hey Ginny & Georgia , 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess

She went on to call out Netflix, which she’s collaborated with twice in the past, adding, “After Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you.”

Taylor has bigger balls than any man I’ve ever dated. Let’s make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone’s personal life as the butt of a joke...

However, Hall was then accused of slut-shaming other people while trying to defend Swift from the very same thing when he said: “I can think of quite a few pop stars who run through men/women like it’s cardio and no one mentions their names. The double standards are ridiculous.”

“As actors sometimes we are just happy to be in the room, and we’ll do or say whatever we must to get the job done (I’ve done it) but times they are a-changing,” he added. “If something feels wrong or unethical to you, you must speak up! Don’t let these writers make a fool out of you!”